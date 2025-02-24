Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center in Martin County inspires environmental stewardship

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Just steps away from the coast on Hutchinson Island sits the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, which is dedicated to keeping local marine life not just surviving but thriving.

The facility is a coastal science center and an aquarium full of exciting exhibits and wildlife for visitors to enjoy.

Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center helping preserve state's ecosystem

"Our mission as an organization is to inspire environmental stewardship of Florida's coastal ecosystems through education, research, and advocacy," Dr. Zack Jud, the director of education and exhibits, said.

Among the interactive opportunities at the center include petting stingrays, seeing nurse sharks up close and personal, and walking the mile-long mangrove-lined nature trail.

The highlight for many visitors is the 750,000-gallon aquarium. This saltwater "fish tank" is designed to mimic the Indian River Lagoon Estuary.

"The Indian River Lagoon is that body of water that most of us cross over on a bridge without really thinking about it," Jud said. "It's one of the most biodiverse estuaries in North America."

Guests can get up close to a seagrass nursery, a plant that is a critical component of healthy ecosystems in Florida.

Seagrasses provide food for grazing animals like manatees and sea turtles. They provide shelter and habitat for literally dozens of species.

Inside the coastal center, you'll find a brand-new exhibit that focuses on alligators and crocodiles.

So, how do you distinguish between the two reptiles?

"There's a couple of big differences between the American alligator and the American crocodile, first is the color," Jud said. "Alligators aren't green! They're dark. They’re almost a black color. Crocodiles on the other hand, are kind of an olive, greenish color."

The Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center is a perfect spot for young people and those of us who are young at heart.

"We are an all-ages exhibit facility, and we have guests that absolutely love interacting with our animals and learning about the environment," Jud said. "Age gets swept away when you're sitting there looking at one of Florida's amazing charismatic marine animals."