Conchy Joe's in Jensen Beach has been serving up tasty seafood for 42 years

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — For 42 years, a vibrant and colorful seafood restaurant has been serving customers in Jensen Beach.

Located along Indian River Drive, Conchy Joe's has more than just great food.

"What we pride ourselves most on is our hospitality. Sure, we have great views, we have amazing food from our chef, but really it's how you feel when you come here," said Jordyn Penta, General Manager at Conchy Joe's.

In 2004, Martin County commissioners designated Conchy Joe's as a "Treasure Coast Landmark," as it brings in hundreds of customers a day.

The restaurant started as a small bar and has now evolved into a space that can hold over 670 people. In December 2024, Conchy Joe's finished a new dining area, bar, stage and a dance floor overlooking the Jensen Beach Causeway.

Brooke Chau takes a tour of Conchy Joe's new addition to the restaurant

"We always want to evolve with the times and be better, but we don't want to lose who we were in the beginning," Penta said.

"Old Florida" hospitality with loyal customers is what keeps Conchy Joe's afloat. A popular Conchy Joe's original menu item is their "Alligator Tid Bits," with more than 60 orders a day.

"It is very Old Florida, and it’s amazing to see the customers come in that have never seen gator on a menu before," Penta said. "I think that a lot of people will order it just out of curiosity."