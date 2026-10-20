A pumpkin wonderland in the Florida sunshine: Inside the fall fun at Bedner's Farm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Just outside Boynton Beach, Bedner's Farm offers a little bit of country, a whole lot of fall fun and a reminder that autumn magic doesn't require chilly weather.

Fall fun in the Florida sunshine: Inside Bedner's Farm near Boynton Beach

At the family-owned South Florida staple tucked away in west Boynton Beach, even the goats get in on the hospitality. According to Judi Brooker, who has been sharing the farm's charm with visitors for more than a decade, they're a crowd favorite.

"They're so soft, and everybody loves the goats," Brooker said.

I mentioned that the little kids probably love them.

"And by little kids, everybody under the age of 100," Brooker joked.

Bedner's is one of South Florida's last family-owned markets, with a farming legacy that stretches back generations.

"A lot of people don't realize there is life in west Boynton off 441," Brooker said. "I know — I live here!"

More than 50 years ago, Arthur and Henrietta Bedner brought their Pennsylvania farming roots to South Florida, trading harsh winters for a warmer climate and new opportunities.

"They came from farming families in Pennsylvania, but they'd had enough of the winter," Brooker said.

The family began farming in the area in the mid-20th century before purchasing the property that would become home to the farm visitors know today. Their mission remains simple: grow fresh, flavorful produce that's affordable, too.

And there's plenty growing here. The farm grows about 60 crops, including tomatoes, corn, strawberries, broccoli, kale, lettuce, cauliflower, peppers and zucchini. The farm also grows sunflowers, adding a splash of color to the agricultural landscape.

October is one of the best months to visit. Fall at Bedner's means family outings, festive photo opportunities and plenty of seasonal fun.

"It's a day full of fun. Bring the family, cousins, aunties, grandmas — it's great," Brooker said.

One of the biggest attractions is finding the perfect pumpkin.

"We have this beautiful greenery and all the pumpkins on top," Brooker said. "It's just a pumpkin wonderland."

Pumpkins aren't the only seasonal stars. Visitors can also spot an assortment of colorful gourds, adding even more variety to the fall display — from the popping orange of the pumpkins to the golden glow of the sunflower fields.

Those cheerful blooms also play an important role in the farm's ecosystem. Bedner's keeps beehives on the property, recognizing the essential role pollinators play in agriculture.

"We do have hives on the farm because the honeybee is the farmer's best friend," Brooker said.

It's a reminder that behind the colorful fields and family-friendly attractions, there's a working farm where growing food and caring for the land go hand in hand.

For a closer look at the operation, visitors can climb aboard one of the farm's tractor rides, which take you around all 80 acres of Bedner's. The ride offers more than a scenic tour. It's a glimpse into the technology and planning that keep the farm productive in South Florida's challenging climate.

Tall crops help protect other plants from the wind, while drip irrigation delivers water directly where it's needed — helping keep the fields hydrated through changing weather conditions.

The farm has a long agricultural history to match its modern techniques.

"Palm Beach County was once known as the winter produce capital of the United States," Brooker said.

That legacy is still visible in the fields, where agriculture remains at the heart of the experience.

Of course, no fall adventure would be complete without a corn maze — and at Bedner's, finding the exit is easier said than done. Each year brings a new maze to explore, with twists, turns and a few surprises along the way.

The maze comes with its own cast of characters, including the occasional zombie and a few strategically placed scarecrows.

"Sometimes we have some zombie friends along the way," Brooker said.

There may be a few spooky sights, but the experience is designed to be more playful than frightening. No one jumps out at you. Still, the maze comes with its share of wrong turns and dead ends, but after plenty of backtracking, the exit finally comes into view.

After all that walking, exploring and navigating the maze, there's only one thing left to do: cool off with a sweet treat.

At Bedner's, the fall experience is about more than pumpkins and photo ops. It's about spending time outdoors, learning a little about where food comes from, and making memories with family and friends.

And the best part? You can soak up all those autumn vibes without bundling up for cold weather. Because at Bedner's Farm, fall magic comes with sunshine, fresh air and just a little bit of Florida flair.

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