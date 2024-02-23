Twice as nice: Jennifer Lopez adds second show in Miami

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jennifer Lopez has added a second show in Miami.

Lopez's "This Is Me…Now" tour begins June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, the 54-year-old singer and actress announced earlier this week.

It's the first of three Florida cities to host "Jenny from the Block," along with Miami and Tampa.

Lopez is also scheduled to perform June 28 at the Kaseya Center in Miami and Aug. 27 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Gregory Payan/AP Jennifer Lopez sings into a microphone during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Now, Lopez has tacked on three more concert dates to her 34-city tour, adding shows in Miami, Toronto and New York City.

Citing "popular demand" in an Instagram reel posted Thursday, Lopez will also perform June 29 in Miami.

The tour will feature music from Lopez's new "This Is Me…Now" album – her first studio release since 2014's "A.K.A."

Lopez, who hasn't been on tour since 2019, last performed in South Florida during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium alongside Shakira.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.