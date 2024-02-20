Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me...Now' tour to begin in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jennifer Lopez will begin her first tour in five years in Florida.

Lopez's "This Is Me…Now" tour starts June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando. She'll perform two days later at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

She returns to Florida for an Aug. 27 concert stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The concert will feature music from Lopez's new "This Is Me…Now" album – her first studio release since 2014's "A.K.A."

Jeff Lewis/AP Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Lopez is known for songs like "If You Had My Love," "Waiting for Tonight," "Jenny from the Block" and "On the Floor."

Other stops on the 34-city tour include Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York and Atlanta.

Lopez last performed in South Florida during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium alongside Shakira.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.