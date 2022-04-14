Watch
Therapist: Depp and Heard had relationship of 'mutual abuse'

Depp-Heard Lawsuit
Johnny Depp appears at the High Court in London, on July 17, 2020, left, and Amber Heard appears outside the High Court in London on July 28, 2020. Jury selection begins for the libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp's lawyers say the article falsely implies that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married. (AP Photo)
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:20:17-04

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard says she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp.

But Kate James testified Thursday that she does recall Heard spitting in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

The former assistant said Heard descended into fits of blind rage and was often drunk.

James said Depp was different.

She said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was very calm, almost shy — “a total Southern gentleman.”

James spoke during a video deposition that was played Thursday at the trial in a Virginia court for Depp’s libel suit against Heard.

