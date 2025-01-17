Watch Now
Tekashi 6ix9ine sues Palm Beach County LA Fitness for more than $1 million in 2023 sauna attack

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, was beaten at a Lake Worth gym in March 2023. A lawsuit alleges the gym failed to prevent the attack.
Associated Press
AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File
In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has filed a lawsuit against LA Fitness, alleging negligence and lack of adequate security after a 2023 beating that sent him to the hospital.

In March 2023, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked in the sauna of an LA Fitness located at 8888 Lantana Road.

In the lawsuit, it states that three known members of the Latin Kings attacked and robbed Hernandez, leaving him with extensive injuries. Three men were arrested in connection with the attack in March 2023.

The suit states Hernandez "suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, loss of the capacity of the enjoyment of life, medical care and treatment expense, humiliation, and loss or income and earning capacity."

The suit accuses LA Fitness of a variety of security failures, including "Failing to establish and enforce internal policies, procedures, and safeguards to protect members from criminal attack" and "Failing to discover that one or more of the Perpetrators entered LA Fitness as trespassers."

The attack was filmed by bystanders, but the suit also alleges the gym failed "to install adequate video surveillance equipment."

Hernandez is seeking more than $1 million in damages, as well as a jury trial.

