Sylvester Stallone joins Mar-a-Lago Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sylvester Stallone is really embracing his newfound Florida man status.

The "Rambo" and "Rocky" actor is apparently the newest celebrity to join former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

According to the New York Post's Page Six gossip website, Stallone recently joined the exclusive Palm Beach club and was spotted there last month.

The move comes after the 74-year-old Oscar nominee purchased a $35.375 million Palm Beach mansion in December.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Stallone's Palm Beach property

Of course, Mar-a-Lago is a familiar place for Stallone, who attended a 2016 New Year's Eve party there.

Mar-a-Lago is Trump's current home, having moved there after leaving the White House. There was much debate about whether Trump should be allowed to live there, but it seems as though No. 45 is there to stay.

Unlike most of Palm Beach's celebrity elite, Stallone has hardly been a recluse. In February, he posed for a photograph with a group of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies outside the island's TooJay's location.