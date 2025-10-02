Swifties, are you ready for it? 'Life of a Showgirl' album release events in West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Taylor Swift fans are eagerly waiting for the clock to strike midnight for the release of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

If you don't want to wait a FORTNIGHT to get the album, you NEED TO CALM DOWN, because WPTV has found two local album release parties being hosted at midnight, Friday, Oct. 3.

In West Palm Beach, The Rust & Wax Record Shop, located at 2512 Florida Ave., is opening at 11 p.m. Thursday for an album release party.

The shop said it will have giveaways and photo opportunities. Attendees will have a chance to win a Rust & Wax gift card and Swift-themed goodies. Click here for more information.

We know ALL TOO WELL that Swift frequently partners with Target, and this album release is no exception.

Target is hosting "The Life of a Showgirl" release events at stores nationwide.

In Florida, there are 23 (not 22) Target stores hosting release parties, but only one is in our area. Grab your favorite CARDIGAN and head over to the Target located at 10720 Southwest Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie. Along with the album, Target will have Taylor Swift-related exclusive merchandise.

Target says that digital tickets will be distributed in the electronics section of the store starting at 10 p.m., which will reserve their product for purchase. Once a ticket is secured, shoppers can return to the designated queue location at 11:45 p.m. to make their purchase at midnight. Click here for more details on Target's Swift album release event.

So, grab your GETWAY CAR, dress up in STYLE and head over to Target or Rust and Wax to grab the "The Life of a Showgirl" album when the clock strikes midnight.