Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Port St. Lucie Target to host midnight release of Taylor Swift’s new album

Port St. Lucie Target joins nationwide midnight release for Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" with exclusive CD versions and four-copy purchase limit
Taylor Swift
Scott A Garfitt / Invision / AP
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift
Posted

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie Target will open its doors at midnight on October 3 to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The event is part of a nationwide rollout, with Target locations across the country participating in the late-night release. Fans can be among the first to purchase the album, which will be available in three Target-exclusive CD versions, while supplies last.

Purchases will be limited to four copies per customer.

Additional details and a list of participating stores can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening