Port St. Lucie Target to host midnight release of Taylor Swift’s new album

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie Target will open its doors at midnight on October 3 to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The event is part of a nationwide rollout, with Target locations across the country participating in the late-night release. Fans can be among the first to purchase the album, which will be available in three Target-exclusive CD versions, while supplies last.

Purchases will be limited to four copies per customer.

Additional details and a list of participating stores can be found on Target’s website.