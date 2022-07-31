Watch Now
Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

Posted at 7:53 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 07:53:42-04

WARSAW, Poland — British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide.

He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.”

Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.”

The 70-year-old musician delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

