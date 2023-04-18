Watch Now
Sting to sing hits from Police, solo career at Seminole Hard Rock in September

17-time Grammy Award winner, 71, brings 'My Songs' tour to South Florida
Sting performs May 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas
Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 09:25:31-04

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Sting will be singing his hits this September in South Florida.

The 71-year-old musician is bringing his "My Songs" tour to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Sting's "My Songs" concert chronicles the greatest hits of his career with the Police and as a solo artist.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner was lead singer of the Police from 1977 until their breakup in 1986.

Fans can expect to hear Police favorites like "Roxanne" and "Every Breath You Take," as well as his solo hits like "Fields of Gold" and "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $105.

