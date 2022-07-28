HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The twice rescheduled Steely Dan concert in South Florida has now been canceled, apparently because of COVID-19 concerns.

An announcement on the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's website said Thursday's show has been canceled. It offered no further explanation.

The band had been scheduled to perform Thursday night at the Hard Rock Live.

An email sent to ticket holders informed them that the concert was canceled because of COVID-19 "health and safety protocols."

Many ticket holders took to Twitter to vent about the oft-shuffled show, with the first notice to fans being sent on the eve of the band's scheduled performance.

Well this is suboptimal: #SteelyDan just canceled their concert tomorrow in Hollywood because of covid reasons, which is also why they canceled their shows in Miami Beach last fall. So now I’m 0-2 on attempts to see them. Should I do it again? — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) July 28, 2022

Was supposed to see Steely Dan last Fall, but they moved the even all the way to July 30th. Then in April they moved it to this Thursday. And now they’ve canceled it altogether pic.twitter.com/P4945rZ3bh — Misha🇬🇫 (new account) (@JeterHater) July 28, 2022

my canceled steely dan show today is still making me sad so pic.twitter.com/LY0u4RQKpu — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) July 28, 2022

The Seminole Hard Rock announced the cancellation in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Steely Dan’s show scheduled for tonight July 28 has been cancelled. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. pic.twitter.com/3w3QMPXFeZ — Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (@HardRockHolly) July 28, 2022

This is the third time the Steely Dan concert at the Seminole Hard Rock has been disrupted.

The concert was initially scheduled for last September, but it was rescheduled for July 30. Then in April it was moved up two days to July 28. Now it seems there won't be any more chances for hopeful concertgoers to do it again — or at all.

Steely Dan is known for such hits as "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg" and "Hey Nineteen."

The band was scheduled to perform this Saturday in Fort Myers and two shows next week in Orlando. It was not immediately known if those shows will be impacted.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.