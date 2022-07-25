Watch Now
Stevie Nicks to conclude 2022 tour at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

'Leather and Lace' singer also scheduled to perform in Tampa
Stevie Nicks at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 19, 2022
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Manchester, Tenn.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Jul 25, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stevie Nicks will conclude the second leg of her 2022 tour with a stop in South Florida.

The 74-year-old singer and songwriter announced an additional 12 tour dates Monday, culminating with an Oct. 28 stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

Her penultimate stop will be an Oct. 25 performance in Tampa.

Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac after winning Grammy Award for 'Rumors' album in 1978
Members of Fleetwood Mac, from left, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, wearing sunglasses, and John McVie, pose with their trophies at the Grammy Awards, Feb. 23, 1978, in Los Angeles. The group won in the category of album of the year for "Rumours."

The "Leather and Lace" and "Edge of Seventeen" singer is a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – both for her solo work and her career with Fleetwood Mac – who holds the record for most Grammy Award nominations without a win as a solo artist. Nicks won a Grammy for her work on Fleetwood Mac's 1978 "Rumours" album.

Tickets to the West Palm Beach show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

