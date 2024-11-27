STAR SIGHTING: Ariana Grande watches 'Wicked' with grandmother at Boca Raton theater

BOCA RATON, Fla. — She may be a leading lady in the biggest movie in the world right now, but "Wicked" star Ariana Grande certainly doesn't forget her roots.

The Boca Raton native recently flew back to South Florida to watch the hit film with her beloved grandmother at a Cinemark theater off Glades Road.

"Flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater i grew up going to every weekend," Grande posted on her Instagram account on Monday.

Photos showed the pop star holding her smiling grandmother's hands while they reclined in the theater's luxury leather seats. They were joined by Ariana's brother, actor and singer Frankie Grande, as well as her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who's also in "Wicked."

Instagram/Ariana Grande Ariana Grande watched 'Wicked' with her grandmother at the Cinemark Boca Raton, Nov. 25, 2024.

Grande, who grew up in Boca Raton and attended Pine Crest School and North Broward Preparatory School, stars as Glinda in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical "Wicked," which tells the origin story of Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film has already grossed more than $178 million worldwide and has opened to rave reviews, particularly for Grande's performance.

A video posted on Grande's Instagram account showed the star holding her Nonna's hand while the pair watched Glinda perform her hit song, "Popular."