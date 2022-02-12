Watch
South Florida rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California

Rapper and 3 other victims in stable condition
Getty Images
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL
Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Posted at 6:16 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 19:22:14-05

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California — The South Florida rapper known as Kodak Black was among four people shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles police said the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and the other 3 victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police don't know exactly what sparked the fight outside the club, but said the victims were shot when they emerged from the club in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard during the fight at around 2:45 a.m.

Police are seeking a Black male suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

