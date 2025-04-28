Shaboozey announces Oct. 14 concert date at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Music fans in Fort Lauderdale might be feeling a little "Tipsy" later this year.

That's because multi-platinum recording artist Shaboozey will bring his "The Great American Roadshow Tour" to War Memorial Auditorium on Oct. 14.

Shaboozey is fresh off performances at Coachella and Stagecoach in California this month.

The 29-year-old Virginia native blends a mix of country, hip-hop, rock and Americana.

He was nominated for five Grammy awards in 2025, including best new artist.

In 2024, Shaboozey's smash hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" tied "Old Town Road" as the longest-running No. 1 song of all time on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

The War Memorial Auditorium concert venue features a 3,400-person capacity general admission floor and a new addition of a premium seated mezzanine level.

Artist pre-sale tickets for the tour begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. The local pre-sale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at SeatGeek.com. Spotify pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

General on-sale tickets will be available May 2 at 10 a.m.

If you can't make it to the Fort Lauderdale show, Shaboozey will have two other stops in Florida this fall, playing in St. Petersburg at Janus Live on Oct. 12 and Orlando's House of Blues on Oct. 16.