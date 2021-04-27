SeaWorld offers free admission to military, veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is offering free admission for the U.S. military, veterans and their families through June 27.

The theme park said the deal is good at all three of their venues located in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.

U.S. military veterans and servicemembers must register their complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents before May 16.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

Veterans and service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50 percent off.

