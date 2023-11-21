Watch Now
Rolling Stones announce 'Hackey Diamonds' tour stop in Orlando

June 3 concert in Orlando only scheduled date in Florida
Rolling Stones celebrate release of 'Hackney Diamonds' album during performance at Racket in New York, Oct. 19, 2023
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album "Hackney Diamonds" at Racket on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New York.
Rolling Stones celebrate release of 'Hackney Diamonds' album during performance at Racket in New York, Oct. 19, 2023
Posted at 4:35 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 16:40:13-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Rolling Stones are going back on tour in 2024 in support of their new album.

Starting April 28 in Houston and concluding July 17 in Santa Clara, California, the Rolling Stones will be making their way across the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike previous Rolling Stones tours, there is only one date in Florida. That's June 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Other stops on the 16-city tour include New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Fans can expect to hear popular Stones songs through the decades, as well as new tracks from "Hackney Diamonds," which was released last month.

The Stones' last U.S. tour concluded in November 2021 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood after the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Tickets for the "Hackney Diamonds" tour will go on sale Dec. 1.

