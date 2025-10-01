Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival lineup: The Lumineers, Fisher, GRiZ, T-Pain headline 2026 show

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is returning this spring and has just released its lineup.

The four-day festival is scheduled to take place March 19-22, 2026. Music lovers can expect a little bit of everything from electronic to hip hop, rock, folk, pop and more.

Festival organizers posted on social media Wednesday that the event will be headlined by The Lumineers, Fisher, GRiZ and T-Pain.

Other notable names on the lineup, which has about 60 artists, include Young The Giant, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic and Moon Taxi.

Tickets go on sale Friday with a four-day general admission price starting at $439.

The festival takes place at the Sunshine Grove, located at 12517 Northeast 91st Avenue in Okeechobee County.