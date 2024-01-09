Watch Now
EntertainmentMovies

Actions

From Disney+ to big screen: 'Mandalorian' to become next 'Star Wars' movie

Release date for 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' not provided
Scene from 'The Mandalorian'
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Disney+ via AP
This image released by Disney+ shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from "The Mandalorian."
Scene from 'The Mandalorian'
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 15:39:11-05

LOS ANGELES — Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut.

Jon Favreau is set to direct "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to "Star Wars" fans who haven't had a new film since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series. No other details about the cast and release date were provided.

DISNEY-WORLD-DISNEY WORLD

Shining A Light

Disney World offering discounted tickets to Florida residents

Aja Dorsainvil
3:02 PM, Jan 09, 2024

Pedro Pascal has played the masked bounty hunter for three seasons on the small screen.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

There are several other "Star Wars" features in development as well from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.