From Disney+ to big screen: 'Mandalorian' to become next 'Star Wars' movie

LOS ANGELES — Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut.

Jon Favreau is set to direct "The Mandalorian & Grogu," which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to "Star Wars" fans who haven't had a new film since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series. No other details about the cast and release date were provided.

Pedro Pascal has played the masked bounty hunter for three seasons on the small screen.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

There are several other "Star Wars" features in development as well from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni.