Disney World offering discounted tickets to Florida residents

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents discounted tickets to its theme park beginning on Friday.

The tickets will be available through March 15, Disney announced Monday. A two-day ticket is $199 plus tax and a 3-day ticket is $219 plus tax.

This special Florida resident ticket can even be used on the weekends with an advance park reservation.

This early 2024 ticket offer gives our Florida friends the flexibility to pick the dates and parks that work best for their trip, Disney said.

For more information about the Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket, click here.