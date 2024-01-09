Watch Now
Disney World offering discounted tickets to Florida residents

The discounted tickets will be available beginning Jan. 11
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 15:02:59-05

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents discounted tickets to its theme park beginning on Friday.

The tickets will be available through March 15, Disney announced Monday. A two-day ticket is $199 plus tax and a 3-day ticket is $219 plus tax.

This special Florida resident ticket can even be used on the weekends with an advance park reservation.

This early 2024 ticket offer gives our Florida friends the flexibility to pick the dates and parks that work best for their trip, Disney said.

For more information about the Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket, click here.

