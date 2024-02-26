Filming for fourth 'Bad Boys' movie attracts crowd along A1A in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The "Bad Boys" were out and about Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

OK, so it was the stunt doubles for actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who star in the upcoming fourth installment of the "Bad Boys" film franchise.

Joe Cavaretta/South Florida SunSentinel A Porsche is visible for a scene from the fourth "Bad Boys" movie being filmed on a closed A1A, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A stretch of A1A from Las Olas Boulevard to Bayshore Drive was closed for six hours Monday morning for the filming of the newest "Bad Boys" movie.

The production attracted plenty of gawkers along the busy beachfront.

Joe Cavaretta/South Florida SunSentinel Fort Lauderdale police block A1A near the Elbo Room for the filming of a scene from the fourth "Bad Boys" film, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Ann Kreighton, who lives in a building near the production, said she wasn't bothered by the traffic closure.

"This is an amazing place to be doing this film," she told NBC affiliate WTVJ, adding that she hoped to be in the movie.

Ron Cecchetto, who was visiting from Canada, said he wasn't surprised that a major motion picture was being filmed in Fort Lauderdale.

"There's always something going on in Fort Lauderdale," he said.

Michael Dorfman said he's lived in Fort Lauderdale for 30 years.

Joe Cavaretta/South Florida SunSentinel The sidewalk at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard is seen during the filming of the fourth "Bad Boys" movie, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"It's another movie, tourism, money," he said. "Let them get the money from the movie production instead of our taxes."

Dorfman said he was "fine" with the traffic closure, saying the city has done "dumber things than that."

"Bad Boys" was released in 1995, followed by a sequel "Bad Boys II" in 2003. The third film, "Bad Boys for Life," was released in 2020. The new movie is scheduled to be released June 14.