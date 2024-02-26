Filming for fourth 'Bad Boys' movie attracts crowd along A1A in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The "Bad Boys" were out and about Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.
OK, so it was the stunt doubles for actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who star in the upcoming fourth installment of the "Bad Boys" film franchise.
A stretch of A1A from Las Olas Boulevard to Bayshore Drive was closed for six hours Monday morning for the filming of the newest "Bad Boys" movie.
The production attracted plenty of gawkers along the busy beachfront.
Ann Kreighton, who lives in a building near the production, said she wasn't bothered by the traffic closure.
"This is an amazing place to be doing this film," she told NBC affiliate WTVJ, adding that she hoped to be in the movie.
Ron Cecchetto, who was visiting from Canada, said he wasn't surprised that a major motion picture was being filmed in Fort Lauderdale.
"There's always something going on in Fort Lauderdale," he said.
Michael Dorfman said he's lived in Fort Lauderdale for 30 years.
"It's another movie, tourism, money," he said. "Let them get the money from the movie production instead of our taxes."
Dorfman said he was "fine" with the traffic closure, saying the city has done "dumber things than that."
"Bad Boys" was released in 1995, followed by a sequel "Bad Boys II" in 2003. The third film, "Bad Boys for Life," was released in 2020. The new movie is scheduled to be released June 14.