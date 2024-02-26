New 'Bad Boys' movie to shut down stretch of A1A in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The "Bad Boys" will be shutting down the streets of South Florida again.

An advisory from the city of Fort Lauderdale said filming for a movie will result in the closure of State Road A1A between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive.

The South Florida SunSentinel reported that the movie shoot is for the fourth installment of the "Bad Boys" franchise, once again starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

A1A will close from 6 a.m. to noon Monday. Seabreeze Boulevard will be converted to one lane in each direction to accommodate traffic flow.

"Bad Boys II" famously snarled traffic on the MacArthur Causeway connecting Miami to Miami Beach in 2002. It was shut down again in 2019 during the filming of scenes for "Bad Boys for Life."

The "Bad Boys II" production also closed a stretch of A1A in Delray Beach, just north of Linton Boulevard, for more than a week in 2002 while filming the explosion of a vacant waterfront mansion that had been slated for demolition.