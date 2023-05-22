Watch Now
Keith Urban to perform at Seminole Hard Rock in October

Country music singer's new single 'Brown Eyes Baby' currently charting
Keith Urban performs 'Texas Time' at 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards
Chris Pizzello/AP
Keith Urban performs "Texas Time" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 22, 2023
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Country music singer Keith Urban is coming to South Florida.

The four-time Grammy Award winner is scheduled to perform Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Urban, 55, is known for his Grammy-winning songs "You'll Think of Me," "Stupid Boy," "Sweet Thing" and "'Til Summer Comes Around."

Urban's new single, "Brown Eyes Baby," has been climbing on Billboard's "Bubbling Under Hot 100" chart.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $75.

