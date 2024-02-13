Justin Timberlake adds 2 more Florida dates to 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Justin Timberlake fans living in Florida will get twice as many opportunities to see him this year.

The actor and pop star announced last month that he'll bring his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Tampa and Miami in June.

Timberlake on Tuesday tacked on two more Florida stops to his first tour in five years.

The "SexyBack" singer will return to South Florida in November. He's scheduled to perform at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Nov. 8.

He'll also perform at the Amway Center in Orlando on Nov. 9.

Tickets for the added shows will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

