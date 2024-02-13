Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Justin Timberlake adds 2 more Florida dates to 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

'SexyBack' singer to perform in Sunrise, Orlando in November
Justin Timberlake performs at 2017 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn.
Justin Timberlake performs at 2017 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 15:57:41-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Justin Timberlake fans living in Florida will get twice as many opportunities to see him this year.

The actor and pop star announced last month that he'll bring his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Tampa and Miami in June.

Timberlake on Tuesday tacked on two more Florida stops to his first tour in five years.

The "SexyBack" singer will return to South Florida in November. He's scheduled to perform at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Nov. 8.

He'll also perform at the Amway Center in Orlando on Nov. 9.

Tickets for the added shows will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Click here to get tickets to the Sunrise concert or here for tickets to the Orlando concert.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.