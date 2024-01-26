Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Justin Timberlake announces first new tour in 5 years, with stops in Tampa, Miami

'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' includes June dates in Florida cities
Justin Timberlake performs at second day of 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake performs on the second day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Justin Timberlake performs at second day of 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 11:31:04-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for his first tour in five years.

Among the stops on his 22-date "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" are a pair of Florida cities.

Timberlake will perform June 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa and June 15 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The North American leg of the tour begins April 29 in Vancouver and concludes July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Other stops on the tour include Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Boston.

Friday's tour announcement comes one day after Timberlake released his new single, "Selfish," from his upcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Click here to get tickets to the Tampa concert or here for tickets to the Miami concert.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.