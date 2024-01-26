Justin Timberlake announces first new tour in 5 years, with stops in Tampa, Miami

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for his first tour in five years.

Among the stops on his 22-date "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" are a pair of Florida cities.

Timberlake will perform June 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa and June 15 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The North American leg of the tour begins April 29 in Vancouver and concludes July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Other stops on the tour include Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City and Boston.

Friday's tour announcement comes one day after Timberlake released his new single, "Selfish," from his upcoming album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Click here to get tickets to the Tampa concert or here for tickets to the Miami concert.