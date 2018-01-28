Jay-Z, Beyoncé celebrate NY Grammy weekend atop Trade Center

With stunning views of New York City as the backdrop, the superstar hosted a lavish five-hour soirée of food, booze and music with stars including Diddy, Susan Sarandon, Iggy Azaela, DJ Khaled, Remy Ma and more.
Nick Jonas played pool with his friends with no sticks, knocking the balls across the table. Jaden Smith took time away from guests and found some solitude practicing his piano skills on a grand piano. And at one point, Jay-Z, At one point, Diddy, Jay-Z, Khalid, Fat Joe and more lifted the rap mogul's Ace of Spades champagne and D'usse cognac in the air for a raucous toast.
Mariah Carey made a very late entrance, getting a hug from Big Sean and others as she made her way to see Jay-Z in the party's fifth hour.