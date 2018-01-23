Guillermo Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' lands a leading 13 Oscar nominations

JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer
7:24 AM, Jan 23, 2018
1 min ago

In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The largest black audience for the Academy Awards over the last dozen years came in 2005, when Chris Rock was host and Jamie Foxx and Morgan Freeman won the top male acting awards. Rock will be back as host this year, but it's an open question how many African American viewers will be tuning in. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Matt Sayles
Copyright Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

"Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category in nominations announced Tuesday.

The film academy voted in nine films as best picture contenders: "The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," ''Lady Bird," ''Get Out," ''The Post," ''Dunkirk," ''Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

"The Shape of Water" came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top