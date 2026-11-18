WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the most anticipated video game in the last 10 years.

At midnight Thursday, video gamers in Florida will finally have an opportunity to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

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"Everything I'm seeing so far looks like the hype has been worth it," said Adriano, who was outside Skinny Louie restaurant in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

The restaurant has been rebranded as Burger Shot, a fictional fast-food place featured in the game.

GTA 6, as it is being called, is set in a place that looks very much like South Florida.

The game reportedly had a $1 billion budget and has generated so much buzz among fans that the Wall Street Journal estimates 1.5 million may skip work on Thursday.

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Sportsinsider.com reports Florida ranks first in the nation for people expected to use a PTO or vacation day to play the game.

"No work tomorrow or for the next five days," said Laury, who was grabbing lunch Thursday at the West Palm Burger Shot. "It's a little bit of a religious experience. It's a little crazy."

GTA 6 sells for $79.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the ultimate edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

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"It's really reached this level of like mainstream awareness that's pretty unprecedented for a game like this," Jordan Minor, principal writer at PCMag, said.

Minor wrote a review of the game, calling it "a masterpiece I never want to leave."

"For a lot of other people, this is going to be the only game they play all year or all next year," Minor said. "It may be the only game they've played in like the past five years."