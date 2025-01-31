Grammy nominees: Lake Worth Beach father could take home award for 'Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album'

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A musician from Lake Worth Beach is up for music's most prestigious award this Sunday.

WPTV anchor Hollani Davis recently spent time with him and his family to see how a simple song led to his first Grammy nomination on music's biggest stage.

WATCH BELOW: Lake Worth Beach dad's album nominated for Grammy award

Lake Worth Beach father nominated for Grammy award

Chris Redding embraced his son's autism diagnosis, which came when the boy was three. He decided that the cadence of their communication would be shaped by his lifelong passion for writing and performing music.

"I just saw that there was a need socially for more acceptance, " Redding said.

His album is nominated in the category of "Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album."

Chris and Serena Redding's son, Christian, is nonverbal. However, they say they get an earful when he hears music.

It's called vocal stimming, defined as a self-soothing behavior that involves making repetitive sounds. It was enough to make Redding keep playing and writing songs.

"To me, that's all I needed to see as a dad, right?" Redding said.

One song turned into many to create the album "Visions of Sound De Luxe." It's believed to be the first album created for neurodivergent listeners for its standout sound frequencies and vibrations.

Sharing their family's story reached a crescendo last year when the Reddings were invited to speak at Argentina's National Congress. They recounted their journey of raising a child who perceives and processes life differently.

"This is something that should be celebrated and is something that in a lot of ways is a superpower," Serena Redding said.

Christian, now 6, can be heard humming on the album.

Chris Redding said it's amazing to be nominated for a Grammy, but both he and his wife agree that the real prize has been witnessing how their music has connected their family and others who are raising neurodivergent children.