Gloria Estefan has message for South Florida residents, visitors: 'Put on Your Mask'

Lyrics to parody song on display over downtown Miami
The lyrics to Gloria Estefan's parody song "Put on Your Mask" illuminate downtown Miami on the Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower's LED billboard.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 22, 2021
MIAMI — Gloria Estefan is spreading the word about preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Miami musician has created a parody of her 1989 hit song, "Get on Your Feet," that encourages residents and visitors of South Florida to wear their masks.

Released last year, Estefan's "Put on Your Mask" lyrics were illuminated over downtown Miami on Sunday night to encourage mask-wearing. The lyrics to the song scrolled along the Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower's LED billboard as a star-spangled public service announcement.

The lyrics will be displayed through Tuesday night.

"Put on your mask when you go out in public," Estefan sings. "Put on your mask. Help save the world from COVID."

The move comes after Miami Beach implemented a spring break curfew over the weekend to curtail the crowds and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently canceled all local coronavirus-related fines throughout Florida.

Estefan tested positive for COVID-19 in November.

