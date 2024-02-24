'Fast & Furious' late star's brother brings 700+ exotic cars to Fairgrounds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — You did not need to leave South Florida to feel like you were on the set of any of the 11 "Fast & Furious" franchise films on Saturday.

The South Florida Fairgrounds were filled with hundreds of rare, exotic and quite impressive cars from all over.

For one day a year, FuelFest takes over the Fairgrounds. It is an event put together by Cody Walker, the brother of Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the franchise and died in 2013. The actor was also in the driver's seat for the creation of Reach Out Worldwide, a nonprofit organization helping people recover from natural disasters, including South Florida. Some of the proceeds from the event go towards ROWW.

"This is not just a car show. This is a full automotive event," he told WPTV.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Cody Walker is the brother of Paul Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the franchise and died in 2013.



Aside from the showing off impressively modified rides, they're also showcasing some high-adrenaline drift racing, right on the fairgrounds.

"We’re going to have cars drifting, intentionally, sideways," he said. "It's the opposite of pretty much all the other motorsports you could think of. We're also offering ride-alongs with our pros throughout the day too."

Walker also explained what exactly drift racing is, and why it's so exciting to watch.

"They can go pretty fast," he said. "There are typically rear-wheel drive in there and they're making quite a bit of horsepower. They make a lot of sound. They're going to get within inches of these walls and it's a crowd-pleaser for sure."