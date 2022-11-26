Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara, dead at 63, publicist says

'She was beautifully gifted soul,' publicist says
Irene Cara
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NICK UT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Irene Cara
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 10:37:15-05

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer of the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, according to her publicist.

She was 63-years-old.

Her publicist Judith A. Moose made the announcement Saturday morning on Twitter.

The publicist said Cara died in her home in Florida. Her cause of death is unknown.

Moose said in a Tweet:

Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!