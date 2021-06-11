Face coverings optional at Walt Disney World Resort starting June 15

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney World Resort announced Friday it will be making some adjustments based on COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Starting June 15, face coverings will be optional in most areas for fully vaccinated guests. Face coverings will still be required for all guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

According to a news release proof of vaccination is not required, however, guests who are not fully vaccinated are urged to continue to wear masks in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation.

Physical distancing guidelines will also be relaxed for guests at certain areas, but some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may be temporarily unavailable.

Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer stations will still be available.

