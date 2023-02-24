Epic weekend of events throughout South Florida, Treasure Coast

There's always something to do in South Florida, but this weekend seems to offer a wider array than usual.

From sports and entertainment to family-filled activities, WPTV.com has compiled a list of happenings from St. Lucie County to Miami-Dade County.

Sports

The Honda Classic is in full swing at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. Although this will be the last year it'll have Honda in the title, the golf tournament has been a Palm Beach County staple since 2003. Ticket prices vary, starting at $70. If that's out of your price range, not to worry. You can watch the third and fourth rounds on WPTV.

James Bailey/WPTV The "Bear Trap," pictured here Feb. 23, 2023, is one of the must-do experiences while attending the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Spring training also begins Saturday in the Grapefruit League with games in Port St. Lucie, Jupiter and West Palm Beach. This will be the first uninterrupted spring training schedule since 2019.

Here is the opening weekend spring training schedule:

Saturday

Nationals at Cardinals | Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium | 1 p.m.

Mets at Astros | Ballpark of the Palm Beaches | 1 p.m.

Marlins at Mets | Clover Park | 6 p.m.

Sunday

Astros at Nationals (split squad) | Ballpark of the Palm Beaches | 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Marlins | Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium | 1 p.m.

Nationals (split squad) at Mets | Clover Park | 1 p.m.

Jon Shainman/WPTV The New York Mets logo is spray-painted on the field at Clover Park on the first day of spring training, Feb. 15, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

In college sports, South Florida will serve as the setting for two basketball games of note.

Florida Atlantic is trying to make history in its final home game of the 2022-23 season. If the Owls (25-3, 15-2 Conference USA) beat UTEP (13-15, 6-11), not only will they clinch at least a share of the regular-season conference title, but they'd also finish with a perfect 17-0 record at home. Both would be firsts for the program, which is in its final season of C-USA play before moving to the American Athletic Conference.

Nell Redmond/AP Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half against Charlotte, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Florida Atlantic won 67-52.

Farther south in Coral Gables, the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host rival Florida State (8-20, 6-11) as they try to sweep the Seminoles for the first time since 2016.

Phil Sears/AP Miami guard Nijel Pack gets a rebound as Florida State center Naheem McLeod looks on in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Events

Actor and comedian David Spade will serve as emcee of this year's Concours d'Elegance in Boca Raton. Now in its 16th year, the charity event showcases some of the world's finest automobiles and motorcycles ever built. Held on the show field at The Boca Raton luxury resort, the three-day event benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The Fort Lauderdale Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest returns for a second year at Esplanade Park. There will also be live music during Saturday's festivities, which goes from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If that's not enough to whet your palate, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is taking place through Sunday in Miami Beach.

For those looking to stay closer to home, WPTV is proud to be a sponsor of the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival, which will occupy the streets of downtown Saturday and Sunday. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. If you don't want to fight for a parking spot, you can always take the free shuttle from Palm Beach State College and the Lake Worth Beach Tri-Rail station.

WPTV Artists use chalk to bring their creations to life at the 2022 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival.

Last but certainly not least is the St. Lucie County Fair in Fort Pierce. This is the opening weekend of the fair, which has everything from pig racing and a beef breeding show to magic acts and a rodeo. Ticket prices are $15 at the gate for adults and teenagers and $5 for children 6 to 12. Children 5 or younger are free.