Watch Now
SportsBaseball

Actions

2023 Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast spring training schedule

4 teams play in Palm Beach County, 1 on Treasure Coast
Entrance to Clover Park at start of 2023 spring training
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jon Shainman/WPTV
Clover Park is home to the St. Lucie Mets and the spring training home of the New York Mets, Feb. 15, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Entrance to Clover Park at start of 2023 spring training
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:24:54-05

For the first time since 2019, fans of Major League Baseball teams will be treated to a full slate of spring training games.

Teams in the Cactus League in Arizona began play Friday, while the remaining teams in the Grapefruit League will play ball for the first time Saturday.

Palm Beach County is home to four Grapefruit League teams – the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals.

The New York Mets play their spring training games on the Treasure Coast.

Here is where to watch each team, view the schedules and purchase tickets:

Houston Astros
Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
West Palm Beach
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

Miami Marlins
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Jupiter
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

New York Mets
Clover Park
Port St. Lucie
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

St. Louis Cardinals
Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium
Jupiter
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

Washington Nationals
Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
West Palm Beach
Directions
Schedule
Tickets

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7