Ellen DeGeneres ends daytime show with plea for compassion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres brought her nearly two-decade daytime talk show to an end Thursday with a celebrity lovefest.

DeGeneres and guests Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink shared memories and affection as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" concluded its Emmy-winning run.

DeGeneres also recounted the headwinds she faced as a gay woman launching a show in daytime in 2003.

She said the show was a tough sell and she was prevented from using the word "gay" on the air.

In ending her daytime show, DeGeneres said she hoped she inspired viewers to be their "authentic self" and to be brave enough to support others.

Aniston was DeGeneres' first-ever guest on the first episode of the talk show. When she came on the first time, she brought a doormat that read, “Welcome." On the last show, she gave her one that read, “Thanks for the memories.”

Last May, DeGeneres announced that she was ending her talk show.

News of her ending the show came after allegations arose that the workplace was toxic.

When the current season aired its first episode, she apologized to those affected.

