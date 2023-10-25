Eagles add Seminole Hard Rock stop to 'Long Goodbye' tour dates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It seems the Eagles haven't left their South Florida nest just yet.

The Eagles have added six new shows to the band's farewell tour, including a stop in South Florida.

The "Eagles: The Long Goodbye" tour will bring the band to South Florida (presumably) for the final time when they perform on March 1 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Steely Dan is credited as a special guest for the farewell tour.

When the farewell dates were first announced in July, the band vowed to "give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round." But the initial 13-city concert dates didn't include any Florida venues.

The current iteration of Eagles band members are Deacon Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill, formerly of Pure Prairie League.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Don Henley of the Eagles smiles on stage during the opening night of "The Long Goodbye" farewell tour on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Frey is the son of the late founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016. He took over after his father's death before announcing last year that he was leaving the band. He later had a change of heart.

Tickets for the Hard Rock Live performance will go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

The band performed in Jacksonville and Tampa last year during the "Hotel California" tour but hasn't been to South Florida since their February 2022 concert at the Panthers arena in Sunrise.