Eagles announce farewell tour, but no Florida dates, at least for now

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After soaring for more than 50 years, the Eagles announced their farewell tour Thursday.

The "Eagles: The Long Goodbye" final tour is a 13-city farewell with special guest Steely Dan, but it doesn't include any Florida dates – at least for now.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the band said in a statement on its website. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

The current iteration of Eagles band members will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill.

Also joining the farewell tour will be Deacon Frey, son of the late founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016. Deacon Frey, who took over after his father's death, announced last year that he was leaving the band.

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP In this May 4, 2018, photo, Deacon Frey and Cindy Frey, the widow of Glenn Frey, pose for a portrait at Dog House Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

Currently, the closest concert date to Florida is in Atlanta, but the band promises to add more dates as new venues are booked.

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round," the band said. "So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

The Eagles will begin their tour Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Their last date is Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

'Eagles: The Long Goodbye' Tour Dates

Thursday, Sept. 7 New York

Madison Square Garden

Monday, Sept. 11 Boston TD Garden

Saturday, Sept. 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, Oct. 5 Denver Ball Arena

Monday, Oct. 9 Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, Oct. 13 Detroit Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 17 Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse​

Thursday, Nov. 2 Atlanta State Farm Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Arena

Thursday, Nov. 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Friday, Nov. 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

The band performed in Jacksonville and Tampa earlier this year as part of its "Hotel California" tour.

Tickets for the farewell tour will go on sale beginning July 14.