Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Eagles announce farewell tour, but no Florida dates, at least for now

'Long Goodbye' tour currently set with 13 cities
Glenn Frey and Vince Gill of Eagles perform in 2019
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill perform "Eagle When She Flies" on Feb. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Glenn Frey and Vince Gill of Eagles perform in 2019
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 10:49:33-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After soaring for more than 50 years, the Eagles announced their farewell tour Thursday.

The "Eagles: The Long Goodbye" final tour is a 13-city farewell with special guest Steely Dan, but it doesn't include any Florida dates – at least for now.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the band said in a statement on its website. "But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

The current iteration of Eagles band members will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill.

Also joining the farewell tour will be Deacon Frey, son of the late founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016. Deacon Frey, who took over after his father's death, announced last year that he was leaving the band.

Deacon Frey and Glenn Frey's widow Cindy Frey pose in 2018
In this May 4, 2018, photo, Deacon Frey and Cindy Frey, the widow of Glenn Frey, pose for a portrait at Dog House Recording Studio in Los Angeles.

Currently, the closest concert date to Florida is in Atlanta, but the band promises to add more dates as new venues are booked.

"We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round," the band said. "So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up."

The Eagles will begin their tour Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Their last date is Nov. 17 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

'Eagles: The Long Goodbye' Tour Dates

Thursday, Sept. 7New York
Madison Square Garden

Monday, Sept. 11		BostonTD Garden

Saturday, Sept. 16 		Newark, NJPrudential Center

Wednesday, Sept. 20
Belmont Park, NY 		UBS Arena

Thursday, Oct. 5   		DenverBall Arena

Monday, Oct. 9 		IndianapolisGainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, Oct. 13  		DetroitLittle Caesars Arena 

Tuesday, Oct. 17		Cleveland
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse​

Thursday, Nov. 2		AtlantaState Farm Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 7		Charlotte, NCSpectrum Arena

Thursday, Nov. 9		Raleigh, NCPNC Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 14		Lexington, KYRupp Arena

Friday, Nov. 17 		St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center

The band performed in Jacksonville and Tampa earlier this year as part of its "Hotel California" tour.

Tickets for the farewell tour will go on sale beginning July 14.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7