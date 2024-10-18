Dreyfoos School of the Arts alum's sparkle freckles get a boost from Taylor Swift

Hometown girl and New York business woman Alliett Buttleman is still riding high after pop icon Taylor Swift donned her beauty brainstorm.

For several years, the Dreyfoos School of the Arts graduate has been working on developing a new glitter patch line through her company Fazit Beauty. The glitter patches are applied to the face, serving up a quick pop of color and shine.

“You apply them across your face and you dab it with water or a wet towel for 30-60 seconds," explains Buttleman, who has a background in the fashion industry.

She started modeling at the age of 16 years old and became one of the world’s most sought-after faces in fashion. Buttleman took that experience and started developing the glitter-patch concept.

“You just peel them off and you have instant glam,” said Buttleman. “We love this application because you don’t have to have makeup artists' skills to have intricate designs on your face.”

"You just peel them off and you have instant glam," said Fazit's Alliett Buttleman.

When Swift showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs game Oct. 7, she was wearing Fazit Beauty’s glitter patches and the internet took notice. Her golden freckles were all the rage. Sales of Buttleman’s invention hit seven figures in 48 hours.

“At first, the press didn’t know who we were, so right away we were correcting them and making sure they knew who we were,” said Buttleman.

She started fielding a flood of calls the moment Swift stepped into Arrowhead Stadium.

“We wanted to take advantage of this moment,” remembers Buttleman. “The sales started coming in that night into the next morning. Then, every single news and international and domestic beauty outlet was calling.”

Weeks later, the images of Swift all aglow are still being shared through social media. “Nobody was not writing about this. It was everywhere, and it really amplified Fazit Beauty to that next level,” said Buttleman.

The West Palm Beach native is still amazed by the wild ride of the last two weeks.

“My family and friends told me I was handling the limelight and the press interviews well,” Buttleman chuckled. “I laugh because I really think my time at Dreyfoos School of the Arts, doing those morning announcements so many years ago, helped prepare me for this moment.”

Fazit Beauty has grown 3,700% since Swift sported that sparkling freckle face at a Monday Night Football game.