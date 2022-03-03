Delray Beach-based Artikal Sound System sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach-based reggae band is suing Dua Lipa, claiming copyright infringement.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Artikal Sound System.

It claims the 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician's hit single "Levitating," from her 2020 album "Future Nostalgia," copied the band's 2017 song "Live Your Life."

In addition to Lipa, Warner Records and the song's producers and writers are named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Lipa and co-defendants listened and copied "Live Your Life" while they were writing "Levitating." It goes on to say that the plaintiffs believe it is "highly unlikely" that Lipa's song was written independently given the similarities between the music.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Dua Lipa sings during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Atlanta.

"Levitating" topped Billboard's 2021 Hot 100 year-end songs chart.

Artikal Sound System is claiming the band is owed profits from "Levitating" and seeks a jury trial.

Founded by guitarist Chris Montague and bassist Fabian Acuna in 2012, Artikal Sound System released its latest album "Welcome to Florida" last month.

The band was recently announced as one of the acts scheduled to appear at SunFest in West Palm Beach later this year.