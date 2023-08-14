Dave Chappelle coming to Seminole Hard Rock in December

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Dave Chappelle is coming to South Florida on the day after Christmas.

The 49-year-old actor and comedian will appear on stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

Deemed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Chappelle was the creator of the popular Comedy Central sketch television series "Chappelle's Show," which aired from 2003-06.

Chappelle has appeared in movies like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" (1993), "Con Air" (1997) and "Half Baked" (1998), which he co-wrote. He was also honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Cellphones and other recording devices are prohibited during the show. Mobile devices must be kept in locked cases during Chappelle's performance.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday. Ticket prices start at $115. Click here to purchase tickets.