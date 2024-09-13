Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry David is coming to Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on Dec. 5

Tickets range from $105-$355
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Larry David arrives at a screening of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" during PaleyFest on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Posted
and last updated

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — One of America's cranky and crustiest comedians is bringing his acerbic wit to South Florida this fall.

"Seinfeld" co-creator and longtime "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David will be on stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Dec. 5.

Joined by a moderator, the event is being billed as "A Conversation with Larry David" and will include an informal discussion about his career in television and "everything in between."

Tickets range from $105-$355, according to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino website.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening