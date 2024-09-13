'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star Larry David is coming to Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on Dec. 5

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — One of America's cranky and crustiest comedians is bringing his acerbic wit to South Florida this fall.

"Seinfeld" co-creator and longtime "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David will be on stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Dec. 5.

Get your tickets now to see Larry David at Hard Rock Live on Thursday, December 5!



🎫 Tickets | https://t.co/zRBtbWVdAP pic.twitter.com/FLM4FJChS9 — Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (@HardRockHolly) September 13, 2024

Joined by a moderator, the event is being billed as "A Conversation with Larry David" and will include an informal discussion about his career in television and "everything in between."

Tickets range from $105-$355, according to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino website.

Click here to purchase tickets.