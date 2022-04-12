Comedian, South Florida resident Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried, whose shrill voice caught the attention of his early standup audiences and moviegoers, has died at the age of 67, according to his family.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family wrote in a statement shared on his verified Twitter account.

Gottfried, who had been living in South Florida for the past few years, made a name for himself with his piercing voice and often crude humor.

He spoke with WPTV as recently as January after the death of his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget, in Orlando.

"I thought, 'Oh, it's a sick joke,' and I was waiting for the punchline," Gottfried told WPTV's Tania Rogers.

WATCH: Gilbert Gottfried explains how he learned of Bob Saget's death

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried shocked by Bob Saget's death

In addition to his standup, Gottfried had several bit parts in popular movies like "Beverly Hills Cop II," "Problem Child" and its sequel. He also provided the voice of Iago the Parrot in Disney's 1992 animated film "Aladdin."

Gottfried also served as the original host of "USA Up All Night," which featured mostly low-budget movies bookended by Gottfried's comedy skits and sardonic comments. The show aired from 1989 to 1998.