Boca Pointe 'Clowns on Call' spreading joy in community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Boca Pointe "Clowns on Call" is a nonprofit group of senior volunteers who work to bring joy, happiness, giggles and fun into as many lives as they can.

The clowns offer a variety of entertainment at events around the community.

Some of the fun includes balloon twisting, face painting, clown magic, juggling and puppets.

They perform at nonprofits, charities and community service events.

The organization is looking for volunteers to train in the art of clowning. Click here to learn more.