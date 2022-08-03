Watch Now
Boca Pointe 'Clowns on Call' spreading joy in community

Boca Pointe 'Clowns on Call' perform on Aug. 3, 2022
Posted at 6:58 PM, Aug 03, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Boca Pointe "Clowns on Call" is a nonprofit group of senior volunteers who work to bring joy, happiness, giggles and fun into as many lives as they can.

The clowns offer a variety of entertainment at events around the community.

Some of the fun includes balloon twisting, face painting, clown magic, juggling and puppets.

They perform at nonprofits, charities and community service events.

The organization is looking for volunteers to train in the art of clowning. Click here to learn more.

