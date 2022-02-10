Watch
Bob Saget died of 'head trauma' in Florida hotel, family says

'Full House' star performed in Ponte Vedra Beach night before being found dead
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York.
Posted at 8:39 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 21:02:46-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Full House" star Bob Saget died of "head trauma," his family said Wednesday.

The family of the 65-year-old comedian told NBC News in a statement that authorities "have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

"No drugs or alcohol were involved," the Saget family statement added.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he had opened his "I Don't Do Negative Tour" two days earlier.

His last standup act was Jan. 8 in Ponte Vedra Beach. He praised the audience in a tweet posted to his Twitter account less than 24 hours after he was found dead.

Saget had been scheduled to perform two shows at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach at the end of January.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said at the time that there were no signs of foul play.

Saget's funeral took place Jan. 14 in California. The cast of "Full House" was in attendance, including co-star John Stamos, who delivered the eulogy.

