Watch
Entertainment

Actions

What was Bob Saget doing in Florida?

'Full House' star had been scheduled to perform in West Palm Beach later this month
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York.
Bob Saget at Dave Chappelle event in 2021
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 21:46:48-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Full House" star and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was in Florida for the start of a standup tour.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he opened his "I Don't Do Negative Tour" on Friday.

His last standup act was Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach. He praised the audience in a tweet posted to his Twitter account less than 24 hours after he was found dead.

If his social media was any indication, Saget seemed thrilled to be back on the road. He called his performance at the Hard Rock Live Orlando a "perfect first show of 2022."

Saget was scheduled to perform two shows at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach at the end of the month.

It was the first of two scheduled stops in South Florida on his 2022 tour. Saget was also scheduled to perform April 29 and May 1 in Dania Beach.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.