What was Bob Saget doing in Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Full House" star and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was in Florida for the start of a standup tour.

Loving beyond words being on tour —And doing an all new show of standup and music. Hope to see you out there. More dates being added continually as we go further into 2022... For tickets, go to: https://t.co/nqJyTi0Dbk pic.twitter.com/ECSOpGt1K0 — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 9, 2021

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he opened his "I Don't Do Negative Tour" on Friday.

His last standup act was Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach. He praised the audience in a tweet posted to his Twitter account less than 24 hours after he was found dead.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

If his social media was any indication, Saget seemed thrilled to be back on the road. He called his performance at the Hard Rock Live Orlando a "perfect first show of 2022."

This pic was obvi pre-show but holy crap I loved that amazing audience tonight at the Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando !! A perfect first show of 2022!! That was the fastest Hour & 45 minutes ever. Thanks everyone in Orlando and beyond who were there. pic.twitter.com/dzW6zBhaRR — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 8, 2022

Saget was scheduled to perform two shows at the Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach at the end of the month.

It was the first of two scheduled stops in South Florida on his 2022 tour. Saget was also scheduled to perform April 29 and May 1 in Dania Beach.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.