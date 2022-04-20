Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Blac Chyna testifies of happy early days with Kardashians

Blac Chyna
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Blac Chyna
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 17:02:45-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified that all was joyful between her, her fiancé Rob Kardashian, and his famous family before the day in 2016 when everything went sour.

Chyna was testifying in Los Angeles court in her lawsuit against Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and his sisters including Kim Kardashian, who she alleges ruined her TV career.

Chyna described the gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had when they learned their show “Rob & Chyna” had been greenlit for a second season.

Later Wednesday, she's expected to testify of the following day when a fight would lead to the end of their relationship.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News