Bam Margera found safe in Delray Beach

'Jackass' star left court-ordered rehab stay earlier this week
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 09:03:59-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — "Jackass" star Bam Margera has been found safe in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White told WPTV on Thursday that officers "made contact" with Margera after the 42-year-old skateboarder and stunt performer left a court-ordered rehab stay Monday night.

White said Margera was found safe but wouldn't say where he was located or if he had returned to the treatment facility.

TMZ is reporting that Margera was found at a nearby hotel and escorted back to the center.

According to a Delray Beach police report obtained by WPTV, Margera left the rehab facility Monday night after he told the manager that he was "unsatisfied" with the treatment and "leaving the facility."

Police said Margera claimed he was going to check himself into another facility instead. The manager told police he saw Margera leave in a black Honda sedan.

Although staff members said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others, they told police they were concerned that he left while under a court order.

When police went to the other facility to look for Margera, he wasn't there.

